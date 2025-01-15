Blue-Chip Offensive Lineman Plans Visit To Florida State

Nole Gameday

Florida State is preparing to hold a Junior Day on Saturday. The Seminoles will be welcoming prospects from a multitude of classes to Tallahassee to meet with the new coaching staff and learn more about the program they could call home in the future.

On Wednesday, four-star offensive lineman Canon Pickett announced his plans to visit FSU this weekend. Pickett is a blue-chip prospect who has held an offer from the Seminoles since June of 2023. This will be his first chance to sit down with new offensive line coach Herb Hand, who was officially hired by the program last month.

Pickett spent his junior season as the starting left tackle at Wharton High School. He's from the same area as FSU defensive end signee, LaJesse Harrold.

The Florida native hasn't been on campus in over a year so this trip comes at a good time, considering the slew of changes that the Seminoles have made during the last few months. He's visited programs such as Miami, Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State and USC, among others.

The 6-foot-4, 288-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 305 overall prospect, the No. 26 IOL, and the No. 48 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles picked up a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne in late December.

