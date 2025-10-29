Nole Gameday

Former FSU QB claims Jets owner made 'slick' remarks about his leg injury

Travis said he faced constant criticism from Jets owner Woody Johnson during his time in New York.

Tommy Mire

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) in the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images
There were many layers surrounding the 2023 Florida State Seminoles team that saw a College Football Playoff snub, an ACC Championship, an Orange Bowl disaster*, an undefeated regular season, and multiple NFL Draft picks.

One of those players who went on to the next level was FSU star quarterback Jordan Travis, who went down that year with a devastating leg injury that altered his career path. Travis went on to join the New York Jets in the fifth round that cycle, but his woes didn't stop there.

In light of Jets owner Woody Johnson calling out Justin Fields' "subpar" play, Travis reiterated noise coming from within the franchise on his Travis Take Two podcast, saying that he also faced criticism from the 78-year-old.

Travis Says Comments from Jets Owner Crossed a Line

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) waves to fans while being carted off after an injury against the North Alabama Lions during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Travis didn't hold back when discussing his time in New York, saying that he was on the receiving end of some of Johnson's critical remarks.

"That guy, no disrespect, but there were things that were said to me, not obviously to that point, because I never got on the field to play, but, about my leg; just slick comments," Travis said. "Like, I don't know if he was trying to be slick about it, or you know how some older people they just kind of say whatever that comes to their mind, and it kind of made me feel a certain type of way."

Travis Opens Up About Lack Of Support During Rehab

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) takes a moment to himself before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Being injured on the sideline is likely every athlete's worst nightmare. Normally, there is a support staff helping you through rehab and dealing with the fact that you can't be out performing with your team. Most organizations have a trickle-down effect starting at the top, and, given Travis' words, there wasn't much support from Johnson.

Rumors surrounding the Jets' botched rehabilitation process, which ultimately forced Travis to retire from professional football altogether, began circulating through his agent because the team refused to take its foot off the gas. Travis said that even through those times in New York, Johnson was critical of his progress.

"Are you ever gonna get healthy?" Travis said. "And I'm just like, 'Damn.' (It was) never, 'How you feeling?' There were always just comments like that, and that kind of upset me, but kind of rolled over my head. It makes sense, but kudos to Justin Fields."

"I don't know if you saw his [Fields] press conference, and you can see on his face, he's not even distraught, bro. It's really cool, it inspired me. I freaking reposted it on my Instagram. Now it's his chance; he's getting attention. God still has his hand on him the whole time."

Travis is currently involved in NIL projects such as the Battle's End with his alma mater, as well as hosting the Take Two podcast with his brother.

Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

