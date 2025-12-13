FSU football expected to lose another longtime assistant coach

Changes are coming to Florida State football this offseason.

The Seminoles dismissed defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. earlier this month, along with officially announcing the addition of new EDGE coach Will Harris. Longtime running backs coach David Johnson departed for Arkansas last week.

There are some other decisions to make as a trio of assistant coaches - quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, and linebackers coach/special teams coordinator John Papuchis - are slated to have their contracts expire on February 28, 2026.

Tokarz has apparently put his future in his own hands rather than waiting for Florida State to resolve the situation.

FSU QBs Coach Tony Tokarz Expected To Take OC Job

Tony Tokarz/Twitter

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Tokarz is expected to be hired as the offensive coordinator at Buffalo. The move will reunite Tokarz with Bulls head coach Pete Lembo. The pair worked together for a season at Memphis 2019.

Lembo decided not to retain second-year offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, filling the role with a familiar face and young coach in Tokarz.

Tokarz leaves the Seminoles after six years in Tallahassee. He worked under Norvell at Memphis for multiple seasons, including tight ends coach in 2019. Tokarz followed Norvell when he was hired by Florida State, serving as a senior offensive analyst for two seasons.

After former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham moved on to Oregon, Tokarz was promoted to quarterbacks coach. He oversaw the two most productive seasons of Jordan Travis's career at Florida State, including a 2023 campaign where the electric quarterback was named a Heisman finalist despite missing the final four games due to an injury.

From 2022-23, the Seminoles went 23-4, winning the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl and 2023 ACC Championship.

Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, hired ahead of the 2025 season, has a long background in coaching quarterbacks and took over some of those duties this fall.

Tokarz was unable to help the Seminoles produce consistent quarterback play since Travis' graduation. Multiple prep-signees, including four-star Luke Kromenhoek, transferred out of the program. Though it wasn't his call to pursue DJ Uiagalelei or Tommy Castellanos, Tokarz didn't help either signal-caller maximize their ability.

Florida State's quarterback room is evolving, with Castellanos not expected to be back with the Seminoles. The program will likely hit the portal while hoping to retain redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry after signing four-star Jaden O'Neal during the Early Signing Period.

