Former FSU football quarterback gets big news for Giants
Following one season with the Cleveland Browns, former Florida State star quarterback and No. 1 overall pick, Jameis Winston, made his way to the Big Apple courtesy of a two-year contract with the New York Giants. It's been a quiet season as Winston has served as the third-string signal-caller behind rookie Jaxson Dart and veteran Russell Winston.
That's about to change with the Giants in a freefall. Sitting 2-8 through ten games, the franchise elected to fire fourth-year head coach Brian Daboll earlier this week.
READ MORE: FSU football navigating Tommy Castellanos' potential return for 2026 season
With the coaching change and Dart working his way back from a concussion, Winston will finally get his opportunity.
Giants Name Winston Starter For Home Game Against Green Bay
On Wednesday, interim head coach Mike Kafka announced that Winston will take over as New York's starting quarterback in Week 11. The Giants aren't doing Winston many favors as they'll be facing the Green Bay Packers, who rank top-10 in total defense (287.2 yards per game) and scoring defense (19.6 points per game).
The Packers have dropped their last two games, but they've only allowed 26 total points in those defeats. Green Bay's defense is headlined by All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who has recorded 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in nine appearances.
Winston will make his 2025 debut in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 16.
During his ten years at the NFL level, Winston has appeared in 105 games and made 87 starts. He's completed 1944/3178 passes for 24,225 yards with 154 touchdowns to 111 interceptions. He's also rushed 323 times for 1,297 yards and 12 more scores.
Winston was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and led the league in passing in 2019. He ranks first in Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise history in passing yards (19,737 yards), passing touchdowns (121), passing completions (1,563), and passing attempts (2,548).
Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State
Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.
At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores.
Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter, with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.
The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65), and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Winston remains a fan favorite for Seminole supporters and is always welcomed home whenever he returns to Tallahassee.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad
RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad
READ MORE: Mike Norvell sickened by FSU football's loss to Clemson: 'that comes down to all of us'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok