Nole Gameday

Former FSU football quarterback gets big news for Giants

The former Seminole has been waiting on his opportunity.

Dustin Lewis

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) smile during warmups before a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) smile during warmups before a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Following one season with the Cleveland Browns, former Florida State star quarterback and No. 1 overall pick, Jameis Winston, made his way to the Big Apple courtesy of a two-year contract with the New York Giants. It's been a quiet season as Winston has served as the third-string signal-caller behind rookie Jaxson Dart and veteran Russell Winston.

That's about to change with the Giants in a freefall. Sitting 2-8 through ten games, the franchise elected to fire fourth-year head coach Brian Daboll earlier this week.

READ MORE: FSU football navigating Tommy Castellanos' potential return for 2026 season

With the coaching change and Dart working his way back from a concussion, Winston will finally get his opportunity.

Giants Name Winston Starter For Home Game Against Green Bay

Jameis Winston
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) reacts before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, interim head coach Mike Kafka announced that Winston will take over as New York's starting quarterback in Week 11. The Giants aren't doing Winston many favors as they'll be facing the Green Bay Packers, who rank top-10 in total defense (287.2 yards per game) and scoring defense (19.6 points per game).

The Packers have dropped their last two games, but they've only allowed 26 total points in those defeats. Green Bay's defense is headlined by All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who has recorded 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in nine appearances.

Winston will make his 2025 debut in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 16.

During his ten years at the NFL level, Winston has appeared in 105 games and made 87 starts. He's completed 1944/3178 passes for 24,225 yards with 154 touchdowns to 111 interceptions. He's also rushed 323 times for 1,297 yards and 12 more scores.

Winston was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and led the league in passing in 2019. He ranks first in Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise history in passing yards (19,737 yards), passing touchdowns (121), passing completions (1,563), and passing attempts (2,548).

Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State

Jameis Winston
Dec 6, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bank of America Stadium. FSU defeated Georgia Tech 37-35. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.

At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores.

Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter, with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.

The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65), and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.

Winston remains a fan favorite for Seminole supporters and is always welcomed home whenever he returns to Tallahassee.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad

RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad

READ MORE: Mike Norvell sickened by FSU football's loss to Clemson: 'that comes down to all of us'

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros