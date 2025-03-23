Former FSU Football safety makes final roster with Michigan Panthers
Former Florida State free safety Akeem Dent has officially made the final roster with the Michigan Panthers after signing with them ahead of the 2025 season. Dent will be joining former FSU cornerback Levonta Taylor who also made the 50-man roster.
Dent signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent in 2024 but didn't make the team. The Pahokee, Florida native was later picked up by the Panthers in the 9th round of the UFL Draft in 2025 hoping for a USFL Championship game return after finishing 7-3 last season.
Dent played in 54 games for the Seminoles after joining the team as a 4-star recruit in 2019. During his final season in Tallahassee, Florida, he was Florida State's active career leader in pass breakups with 17 career passes defended before declaring for the draft. He had 189 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and an interception over the five years he spent with the 'Noles.
The All-ACC honorable mention paired back-to-back career-high games to end the 2023 season and helped the No. 4 Seminoles win their conference championship game in their 16-6 victory over No. 14 Louisville.
The UFL consists of eight teams, four from the former XFL and four from the USFL after the leagues converged in 2024. The league will start its second season in a little under a week with a start date of March 28. However, those who want to see the former Seminole play will have to wait until March 30 when the Panthers face off against the Memphis Showboats at 12:00 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN.
