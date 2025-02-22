Former FSU Football standout projected to land with Arizona Cardinals in NFL free agency

Nole Gameday

With Arizona in need of a pass rusher, could a reunion with Jonathan Gannon bring the former FSU star to the Cardinals?

Tommy Mire

Feb 4, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat speaks with the media during a press conference at Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The NFL's new league year begins on March 12, 2025, kicking off a period for teams to make roster moves and strategize for free agency. These decisions will lead up to the 2025 NFL Draft on April 12, followed by the NFL preseason in early August.

With all the teams around the country looking to cut salary cap space or capitalize on their ability to spend, sports pundits are putting together lists of who should go where and why. USA Today's Jacob Camenker has former FSU star and Philadelphia Eagle standout defensive end Josh Sweat headed to the Arizona Cardinals, calling him one of the best pass rushers in the open market.

"No Arizona defender had more than five sacks during the 2024 NFL season (Zaven Collins). Sweat had eight during the regular season for the Eagles and wreaked havoc in Super Bowl 59, racking up 2.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes," Camenker wrote. "Jonathan Gannon coached Sweat for two seasons in Philadelphia, so perhaps he will be interested in using some of the Cardinals' $73.1 million in cap space (fourth-most in the NFL) to land one of the best pass rushers on the open market."

Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt and linebacker Josh Sweat tackle Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) and linebacker Josh Sweat (19) tackle Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia boasted one of the top defenses in the country last season, with Sweat recording 41 tackles, eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits during the regular season. They are coming off of a Super Bowl LIX victory in which they held Mahomes and the Chiefs to just 22 points, most of those coming in garbage times.

The Eagles could re-sign Sweat, who signed a one-year $10 million dollar contract in 2024. However, as Camenker mentioned, Gannon is now the Cardinals head coach. He served as Sweat's defensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022—a connection that could benefit Arizona in 2025. He would also be joining former Seminole Trey Benson, who was drafted by the Cardinals in 2024.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

