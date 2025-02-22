Former FSU Football standout projected to land with Arizona Cardinals in NFL free agency
The NFL's new league year begins on March 12, 2025, kicking off a period for teams to make roster moves and strategize for free agency. These decisions will lead up to the 2025 NFL Draft on April 12, followed by the NFL preseason in early August.
With all the teams around the country looking to cut salary cap space or capitalize on their ability to spend, sports pundits are putting together lists of who should go where and why. USA Today's Jacob Camenker has former FSU star and Philadelphia Eagle standout defensive end Josh Sweat headed to the Arizona Cardinals, calling him one of the best pass rushers in the open market.
"No Arizona defender had more than five sacks during the 2024 NFL season (Zaven Collins). Sweat had eight during the regular season for the Eagles and wreaked havoc in Super Bowl 59, racking up 2.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes," Camenker wrote. "Jonathan Gannon coached Sweat for two seasons in Philadelphia, so perhaps he will be interested in using some of the Cardinals' $73.1 million in cap space (fourth-most in the NFL) to land one of the best pass rushers on the open market."
Philadelphia boasted one of the top defenses in the country last season, with Sweat recording 41 tackles, eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits during the regular season. They are coming off of a Super Bowl LIX victory in which they held Mahomes and the Chiefs to just 22 points, most of those coming in garbage times.
The Eagles could re-sign Sweat, who signed a one-year $10 million dollar contract in 2024. However, as Camenker mentioned, Gannon is now the Cardinals head coach. He served as Sweat's defensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022—a connection that could benefit Arizona in 2025. He would also be joining former Seminole Trey Benson, who was drafted by the Cardinals in 2024.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
