Former FSU Star Passes Aaron Donald For Most Sacks Through First 11 Career Games
"Enter at your own Fiske!" Long-time NFL coach Jon Gruden exclaimed on Twitter during the LA Rams and Philadelphia Eagles' Sunday Night Football matchup. Fiske, who has been a standout rookie out of Florida State recorded his sixth sack of the season coming against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on third and six early on in the second quarter. The 6'4'' 295 Michigan City, Indiana native added another notch to his belt on Hurts ahead of the half.
With the massive tackle for loss, Fiske joined Shaq Leonard as the only other player since 2000 to record at least six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in their first 11 games, according to a post from the LA Rams' social media account.
The Rams chose Fiske with their 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, pairing him with former teammate Jared Verse. The two have become a powerful tandem during their rookie seasons. Fiske appeared in 10 games, tallying five sacks, 29 regular season tackles, and two forced fumbles before the bout against the Eagles, and has proven his value thus far after dominating the NFL Combine.
Fiske finished his lone season at Florida State with 43 tackles, nine for a loss, and six sacks so it is not a surprise he has had success during his first season in LA.
