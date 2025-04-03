Former FSU Football star cornerback among top remaining NFL free agents
The NFL has been quite the whirlwind in recent weeks, with free agency, head coaching changes, and rule change proposals to keep hungry fans waiting for what is in store ahead of the 2025 season. With all eyes turned to the 2025 NFL Draft at the end of April, there is still time for teams to snag their "diamond in the rough,” so to speak, out of the free agency market.
Former FSU star Jameis Winston inked a deal with the New York Giants on March 31, while another former Seminole remains on the open market.
CBS Sports has named L.A. Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. as one of the top unsigned players, and he shares notable company with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper, and Atlanta Falcons free safety Justin Cooper.
"It's a red flag -- perhaps medically -- that a 25-year-old starting cornerback has gotten precious little interest in his first foray into free agency. Samuel, after all, did miss all but four games in 2024. He's also more of a boom-or-bust cover man. Still, the playmaking upside is real; he had two picks in each of his first three seasons, following his father's footsteps as a ball magnet in the making."
READ MORE: Top running back target locks in official visit to FSU Football
Samuel Jr. was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 47 pick overall. He's played in 50 games and has accumulated six interceptions, 176 tackles, and a fumble recovery.
His looming shoulder injury and size might be the reason why teams have been hesitant to sign him despite his production on the field. He went on the injured reserve list in Week 6 of the 2024 season, and it turned out to be season-ending, so his rehab process could be a roadblock while he looks for a new home.
The 5'10'', 184 pound Sunrise, Florida native spent three seasons with the 'Noles accumulating 96 tackles, four interceptions, 33 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
READ MORE: FSU Basketball lands high-level wing in transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the spring
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok