Top running back target locks in official visit to FSU Football
Florida State has secured an official visit from one of the top running backs in the 2026 class.
On Wednesday, four-star running back and top-50 prospect, Derrek Cooper, announced he was locking in a trip to Tallahassee this summer. This is a big development as Cooper has already scheduled official visits to Auburn, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, and Ohio State.
The exact date of the trip is unclear but regardless, Florida State will get a legitimate shot to impress one of the best rising seniors in the country. Cooper was on campus last month to meet with multiple members of the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and running backs coach David "YAC" Johnson.
That visit likely aided FSU in its efforts to set up a summer date with Cooper. The Seminoles want to add a second running back despite holding a pledge from four-star Amari Thomas.
As a junior, Cooper starred for a Chaminade-Madonna High School team that went 13-2 and won its fourth straight state championship. He rushed 124 times for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 156 yards and another score. Cooper added 46 tackles, ten tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four pass deflections, two blocked punts, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
The Florida native rushed a season-high 29 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-34 loss to Blanche Ely High School on August 30. He recorded nine tackles and a tackle for loss in a 35-6 playoff victory against Trinity Christian Academy on December 6.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 34 overall prospect, the No. 2 ATH, and the No.6 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
