Former FSU Football star DT Joshua Farmer puts forth solid showing at 2025 NFL Combine
The Florida State Seminoles sent three prospects to the 2025 NFL Combine from last year's team, and former FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer wrapped up his on-field workout and athletic inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. Some experts have Farmer projected as a late first-round pick, headed to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 26
"He’s powerful, with long arms and strong hands. His anchor is average but should improve if he’s allowed to use that length to gain early control at the point of attack," NFL analyst Lance Zierlen wrote of Farmer. "There is nothing tricky about his rush, but he can jar blockers backward with a single punch."
READ MORE: Elite EDGE cuts recruitment down to 12, includes FSU Football
Farmer tested in the middle of the pack compared to the other defensive tackle participants. He placed 11th in the 40-yard dash, 12th in the 10-yard split, 18th in the vertical jump, and 7th in the broad jump. He is slated to compete in the bench press portion of the combine on February 28.
The Florida native did earn plenty of praise for his 40-yard dash time at his size and his performance during the on-field drills. The NFL Network analysts constantly highlighted Farmer throughout the broadcast.
Broad Jump: 9' 4''
Vertical Jump: 29''
40-yard dash: 5.11 seconds
10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
Farmer spent four seasons with the 'Noles and finished his time in Tallahassee, FL, with 80 tackles, 21 for a loss, and 11 sacks. He was an All-ACC mention in 2024 and was named second-team after starting all 12 games, totaling 32 tackles, eight for a loss with four sacks.
Friday will feature another FSU standout in former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, who is expected to compete in testing and drills.
READ MORE: FSU Football offers No. 2 running back in Class of 2026
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game
• Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn