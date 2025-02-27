Elite EDGE cuts recruitment down to 12, includes FSU Football
Florida State has a new-look defensive end room after bringing in plenty of reinforcements from the prep level and NCAA Transfer Portal. The Seminoles are going to need to continue adding talent over the coming years as defensive line coach Terrance Knighton tries to rebuild the trenches in Tallahassee.
On Thursday, four-star defensive end and top-100 prospect, Jake Kreul, announced he was trimming his recruitment down to 12 schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Florida, Miami, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Colorado, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
FSU has been consistently making Kreul a priority on the trail. Head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and defensive ends coach John Papuchis have all gone by IMG Academy since the beginning of the new year. The next step will be getting Kreul back on campus as he hasn't stepped foot in Tallahassee since last summer.
During his junior season, Kreul totaled 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks. He recorded a season-best eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in a 21-16 victory against Venice High School on October 4. IMG Academy finished with a 7-2 record.
The Florida native spent his sophomore year at Bishop Moore High School. He had a standout campaign, racking up 76 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 35 overall prospect, the No. 4 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles don't currently have a pledge from a defensive lineman.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
