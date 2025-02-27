Nole Gameday

Elite EDGE cuts recruitment down to 12, includes FSU Football

The Seminoles remain in the hunt for the top-100 prospect.

Dustin Lewis

Jake Kreul/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State has a new-look defensive end room after bringing in plenty of reinforcements from the prep level and NCAA Transfer Portal. The Seminoles are going to need to continue adding talent over the coming years as defensive line coach Terrance Knighton tries to rebuild the trenches in Tallahassee.

On Thursday, four-star defensive end and top-100 prospect, Jake Kreul, announced he was trimming his recruitment down to 12 schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Florida, Miami, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Colorado, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

READ MORE: Former FSU Football star Joshua Farmer taking tips from Braden Fiske at combine, reveals what he learned in 2024

FSU has been consistently making Kreul a priority on the trail. Head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and defensive ends coach John Papuchis have all gone by IMG Academy since the beginning of the new year. The next step will be getting Kreul back on campus as he hasn't stepped foot in Tallahassee since last summer.

During his junior season, Kreul totaled 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks. He recorded a season-best eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in a 21-16 victory against Venice High School on October 4. IMG Academy finished with a 7-2 record.

The Florida native spent his sophomore year at Bishop Moore High School. He had a standout campaign, racking up 76 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 35 overall prospect, the No. 4 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles don't currently have a pledge from a defensive lineman.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game

 Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66

 Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

 True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting