FSU Football offers No. 2 running back in Class of 2026
On Wednesday, four-star Carthage running back KJ Edwards announced on social media that the Florida State Seminoles had extended him an offer to join the Class of 2026. Edwards is listed as the No. 2 running back in the country, No. 36 player overall, and the No. 5 player in the State of Texas.
Edwards capped off his junior season with an impressive 1,789 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 12.6 yards per carry. Also contributed as a receiver, hauling in 30 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns. He was a standout in Carthage's 4A D-II state championship win over Waco La Vega, rushing 18 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and was named Offensive MVP.
As a two sport athlete, Edwards also competes in track and field. He clocked a 10.99 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore. As a freshman, recorded 100-meter times of 11.08 (twice) and 11.24, while also posting 200-meter times of 22.59 and 23.25.
Pulling the 5'10'', 180-pound back out of Texas could prove to be difficult. He has two official visits scheduled this summer to both Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears. Other schools reportedly in the mix are Texas A&M Aggies and SMU Mustangs. He's made appearances twice at Texas and has already been on an unofficial visit to the program in Austin.
He currently holds 32 offers including programs like Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Tennessee.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
