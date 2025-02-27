Former FSU Football star Joshua Farmer taking tips from Braden Fiske at combine, reveals what he learned in 2024
Former Florida State star defensive tackle is competing at the 2025 NFL Combine on February 27 after a four year career with the Seminoles. He finished his time in Tallahassee, FL with 80 tackles, 21 for a loss, and 11 sacks.
He was part of an ACC Championship defensive line that included LA Rams' defensive tackle Braden Fiske and defensive end Jared Verse, both of whom dominated last year's combine at their position. Fiske ranked No.1 in several categories last year and was a finalist for the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, which went to Verse.
Now, it is Farmer's time to shine. The 6'3'', 305-pound Port St. Joe, Florida native met with the media ahead of the event and named a few players he molded his game after, including Fiske.
"I like Fletcher Cox right now. I like Kenny Clark. I like Kobie Turner. I like my teammate Braden Fiske—he plays really hard," Farmer said. "Yeah, those guys, like D.J. Reader—more powerful guys, powerful, twitchy guys. Not the biggest guys in the world."
This week is an important one for every player with NFL aspirations, and the significance hasn't fallen on deaf ears for Farmer. Having players like Fiske and Verse to help him through the process will be valuable, and he said he talks to Fiske every week.
"I talk to Fiske every week, man. He texted me twice since I’ve been here, just telling me how important this week is and everything, and giving me a few tips," Farmer continued. "That’s my guy. Me and Fiske are very close."
Farmer dropped 13 pounds ahead of the combine and is listed at 305 pounds officially Being able to move along the defensive line and getting in shape was a major focus for him, alongside hand placement as he prepares for the next level.
"Really just getting in shape, man. Just being able to move, you know—my joints. I’ve always been a big kid, but having to be 300 pounds is definitely different," Farmer said. "So, you know, my conditioning and things like that."
It has been a roller coaster of a ride for the Seminoles. They went from a 13-0 ACC Championship Team in 2023 to a head-scratching 2-10 season in 2024. When asked, Farmer said that he's learned lessons from both seasons and knows how it feels to be at the top and at the bottom.
"I try to learn lessons from everything, good and bad. Obviously, it wasn't fun losing this year, going 13-0, and then starting how we started—I definitely learned. We were at the top once, then at the bottom, so I know how it feels both ways. You can't get comfortable. When you feel like you've arrived, that's when everything goes wrong."
Watch for Farmer alongside teammate cornerback Azareye'h Thomas this week on NFL Network from February 27 to March 2.
