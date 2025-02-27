Seminole Boosters provides update to Doak Campbell Stadium construction before spring
Seminole Boosters provided an update on the renovation of Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Despite setbacks from snowstorms and hurricanes, the Florida State Seminoles should have a newly refurbished home-field atmosphere before they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30.
The pictures show the first time fans have seen the changes to the lower bowl of the home side come to fruition. Moreover, it appears other sections on the away side - including the student section - have received a facelift.
The construction is part of a $265 million renovation that has been in the works since 2023. However, the change in the seating capacity and the rearrangement of sections have scorned some season ticket holders whose seats - some held for generations - had to be moved elsewhere. These changes have brought price increases, too.
Nonetheless, Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford and the Board of Trustees believe the renovations are necessary to help provide the best experience for the FSU faithful for years to come.
"It's extremely important to make sure that we're continuously trying to improve, whether it's with our student-athletes, and they're seeing what we're doing and how we're progressing and getting better and making sure that we also keep the fan experience at that level," Alford said earlier this month to The Tallahassee Democrat ahead of the 2024 season.
FSU will not be hosting a spring showcase this season due to the renovations, but the stadium is set to be ready for usage in late August.
