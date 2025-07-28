Nole Gameday

Former FSU star suffers NFL training camp setback for San Francisco 49ers

The former Seminole is preparing for his second season in San Francisco.

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL training camp action is continuing across the league. For some teams, the football will fly through the air later this week as the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions meet in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday.

The San Francisco 49ers won't open up the preseason until Saturday, August 9. Following a season where the team was decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball, the 49ers are looking to bounce back in a big way. After all, the team did make a Super Bowl appearance and qualified for the playoffs in four of five years from 2019-23.

With that being said, some of the same elements that doomed San Francisco in 2024 are already presenting themselves.

Following practice on Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that former Florida State star cornerback Renardo Green is dealing with a hamstring injury. The 49ers will keep him on the sidelines for at least the first exhibition game as Shanahan is hoping Green will be back by the time the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 16.

This is disappointing news for Green, who is entering his second season in San Francisco. Green was one of the surprises of the rookie class, appearing in all 17 games and making seven starts. He totaled 61 tackles, one forced fumble, 13 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for 20 yards.

The growing defender was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He ended his college career by winning an ACC Championship and being named second-team all-conference in 2023.

Green developed into a full-time starter during his final two seasons with the Seminoles. At Florida State, Green appeared in 53 games, with 32 starts, and totaled 148 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 22 pass deflections, and one interception.

