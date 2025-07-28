Former FSU star suffers NFL training camp setback for San Francisco 49ers
NFL training camp action is continuing across the league. For some teams, the football will fly through the air later this week as the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions meet in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday.
The San Francisco 49ers won't open up the preseason until Saturday, August 9. Following a season where the team was decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball, the 49ers are looking to bounce back in a big way. After all, the team did make a Super Bowl appearance and qualified for the playoffs in four of five years from 2019-23.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders cut former Florida State Seminoles football standout
With that being said, some of the same elements that doomed San Francisco in 2024 are already presenting themselves.
Following practice on Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that former Florida State star cornerback Renardo Green is dealing with a hamstring injury. The 49ers will keep him on the sidelines for at least the first exhibition game as Shanahan is hoping Green will be back by the time the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 16.
This is disappointing news for Green, who is entering his second season in San Francisco. Green was one of the surprises of the rookie class, appearing in all 17 games and making seven starts. He totaled 61 tackles, one forced fumble, 13 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for 20 yards.
The growing defender was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He ended his college career by winning an ACC Championship and being named second-team all-conference in 2023.
Green developed into a full-time starter during his final two seasons with the Seminoles. At Florida State, Green appeared in 53 games, with 32 starts, and totaled 148 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 22 pass deflections, and one interception.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok