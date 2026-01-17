FSU football strengthens defensive front with key depth move

Florida State's defensive front has started to move in an optimistic direction over the last few days. The Seminoles were able to retain a trio of promising true freshmen; Kevin Wynn, Mandrell Desir, and Darryll Desir. All three players will have an opportunity to start in 2026.

With that being said, the coaching staff still needs to add depth around them. Florida State only has seven returning defensive linemen on the roster, and the high school/JUCO class includes seven true freshmen.

The Seminoles are adding a veteran piece to the trenches late in the transfer portal cycle.

FSU Lands Former Texas State DL Jordan Sanders

On Friday night, Texas State redshirt junior defensive lineman Jordan Sanders announced his commitment to Florida State. Sanders recently dropped through Tallahassee for a visit.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in 13 games, starting the final three games of the campaign. He totaled 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

According to PFF, Sanders graded out as Texas State's top player on defense at 78.2 overall. Sanders recorded 11 pressures but did miss 21.7% of his tackling attempts.

Sanders began his college career at the FCS level with Cal Poly. In three seasons with the program, he saw action in 23 games and made five starts. Sanders totaled 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman will likely slot in along the interior at Florida State, adding beef alongside Wynn, Daniel Lyons, and Deante McCray.

Sanders has one season of eligibility remaining.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

DB CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DB Ma'Khi Jones, True Freshman (Announced 1/13)

LB Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/15)

LB Chris Jones, Sophomore (Announced 1/15)

RB Gemari Sands, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/16)

QB Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/16)

K Gabe Panikowski, Senior (Announced 1/16)

DL Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/16)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/14)

DL Mandrell Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

DL Darryll Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

