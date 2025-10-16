Former FSU football star signs with Super Bowl contender
A recent FSU standout is getting another opportunity in the NFL.
Former Florida State star defensive back Jammie Robinson transferred to the Seminoles from South Carolina in 2021 and made an instant impact in Tallahassee, Florida. He led the team in tackles with 85 and brought down four interceptions in his first season with the 'Noles.
The Carolina Panthers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and over his three-year playing career, he's spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Robinson Finds New Home in Detroit
Robinson appeared in 21 games during his time with the Panthers, primarily contributing on special teams and in rotational defensive snaps. He recorded 20 total tackles and made two starts before being claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals, where he continued to fight for a more defined role.
His most recent stint with the Kansas City Chiefs was brief, as his contract was terminated on Wednesday as part of mid-season roster moves. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Robinson has found a new opportunity after signing with the Detroit Lions, a team that has demonstrated a willingness to develop versatile defensive players seeking to establish a long-term spot in the league.
Robinson Signing Helps Offset Loss of Brian Branch
The move by Detroit comes at a timely moment, as the franchise looks to soften the impact of losing starting safety Brian Branch, whose one-game suspension appeal was officially denied by the league office. Branch struck Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster following the Lions' loss to Kansas City last weekend.
The incident sparked debate about intent versus outcome, but the NFL ultimately upheld the ruling, leaving the Lions without one of their most active defenders heading into a crucial stretch of the season.
By bringing in Robinson, Detroit adds immediate depth to a secondary that has leaned heavily on Branch’s versatility and physicality.
While Robinson may not be a one-for-one replacement in terms of production, his experience across multiple defensive systems and willingness to contribute on special teams could allow the Lions to stabilize their rotation and avoid a significant drop-off while Branch serves his suspension.
Alongside Robinson, the Lions will look at Erick Hallett, Rock Ya-Sin, and Thomas Harper at the safety position.
