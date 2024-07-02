Former FSU Football Star Tabbed As Underlooked Rookie For Philadelphia Eagles
Former Florida State wide receiver and Philadelphia Eagles rookie Johnny Wilson is reportedly turning some heads just north of the Mason-Dixon line. The sixth-round pick slid in the NFL Draft despite his gargantuan frame and catch radius. However, coming out of training camp, the 185th overall pick might be known more for his ability to contribute on the field in the coming months.
FSU fans were made aware of Wilson’s presence upon his arrival in Tallahassee. Whether it was catching bombs against Louisville or making spectacular grabs in traffic against LSU, Johnny Wilson played an integral role as part of the talented receiver corps in 2022 and 2023.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder included Wilson as a possible "overlooked rookie" heading into training camp, alongside former FSU and current Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson and four others.
After listing reports coming out of the combine, Holder wrote this in his recent article:
The Philadelphia Eagles have been looking for a third wide receiver to complement A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for the better part of the last two years. In 2023, they thought Julio Jones could fill that role, but Jones was a shell of himself last year. This offseason, the Eagles signed DeVante Parker, but that lasted a week as Parker surprisingly retired.- Matt Holder, Bleacher Report
That leaves Wilson to compete with Parris Campbell, Joseph Ngata and Ainias Smith during training camp. So, keep an eye on the news coming out of Philadelphia this summer as the sixth-rounder could be a sleeper in the fall.
While drops were a problem at times, no one could deny his God-given talent and abilities. Those inside the Eagles front office took notice, too.
“He has physical dimensions that are in line with most of the big 'F' tight ends in the NFL,” Eagles director of player personnel Alan Wolking said in April. “He has this rare body type, but he doesn't move like a tight end. He moves like a real receiver. Some people may want to move that body type inside, but throughout the process there was a lot of evidence that he can play outside. … He can play like a much shorter person, but then you get all of the wingspan elements that really expand the radius for him. You get a guy where the natural bucket that you're throwing into is just massive. The physical stature is really just an anomaly."
Wilson could line up alongside A.J. Brown and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith. He is currently listed as a second-teamer behind Parris Campbell for the third wide receiver spot, according to ESPN.
During his time with the Seminoles, Wilson totaled 1,514 receiving yards, 84 receptions, and seven touchdowns.
