FSU Football Veteran Punter Alex Mastromanno Named First-Team Preseason All-American

Florida State senior punter Alex Mastromanno has been named a preseason first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, it was announced Monday.
Mastromanno was a second-team All-American and Ray Guy Award finalist last season, becoming the first finalist in program history for the nation's best punter award. His average of 45.5 yards per punt ranks fourth on the program's single-season list and was second in the ACC and 15th nationally in 2023. He helped FSU rank third in the country with a net average of 43.28 yards per punt while dropping 26 punts inside the 20-yard line with only three touchbacks.
The Melbourne, Australia, native forced fair catches on 37 of his 66 punts, including a career-high seven fair catches in the ACC Championship Game victory over No. 14 Louisville. In wins over Clemson and Miami, Mastromanno kicked a career-high four 50-yard punts. Against the Hurricanes, a 52-yard punt was downed at the 2-yard line, a 55-yarder was fair caught at the Miami 18, a 51-yarder out of bounds at the Miami 5 and another 51-yard punt downed at the Miami 16. His three other punts that day traveled 44, 44 and 46 yards. His four punts at Clemson traveled 59, 57, 52 and 51 yards, with the latter downed at the 3-yard line.
Three times last season Mastromanno booted a season-high 59-yard punt. He hit that distance against Clemson, Virginia Tech and Pitt. He began the season with a long of 51 yards against No. 5 LSU and ended the season with at least one 50-yard punt in 10 of 14 games.
Mastromanno enters his final season ranked second in Florida State history with his career average of 43.64 yards per punt.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
