Former FSU star wide receiver sadly cut from NFL team
The deadline is closing in for NFL teams to trim their rosters down to 53 active players. Over the next 72 hours, hundreds of players around the league will be losing their jobs.
Some will land on practice squads and get opportunities throughout the season while others will have to keep battling for a chance.
On Saturday, the New York Jets announced the release of six members of their roster, including a former Florida State standout who was trying to get back into the NFL.
New York Jets Cut Former FSU WR Ontaria Wilson
Among the cuts for the Jets was former FSU wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, who signed a reserve/futures contract with the franchise in January. Wilson was working to earn a spot at the highest level of football after spending a season in the Canadian Football League.
Wilson totaled three catches for 38 yards in the preseason. He didn't record any stats during New York's loss to Philadelphia on Friday night.
It's unclear what his next move will be. There are still nine weeks remaining in the CFL regular season and Wilson's former team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, remain in the postseason hunt.
Last season, Wilson helped guide the Blue Bombers to an appearance in the 111th Grey Cup. The team responded from an 0-4 start, winning 12 straight games and finishing 14-6 before falling to the Toronto Argonauts in the championship game. In the loss, Wilson led all players in receiving with five catches for 99 yards.
Wilson appeared in 18 games with Winnipeg, catching 71 passes for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns.
Initially undrafted in 2023, Wilson went through training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers but didn't make the team.
Reflecting On Ontaria Wilson's Career At Florida State
Wilson initially signed with the Seminoles as a three-star cornerback in the 2017 class, joining the program alongside high school teammate and former FSU wide receiver, Tamorrion Terry. He converted to wide receiver in 2018.
Over his six seasons in Tallahassee, Wilson played for three different head coaches, five different offensive coordinators, and three different wide receivers coaches. Regardless, he stuck around and became a consistent starter and valuable playmaker.
After leading Florida State in receiving in 2020 and 2021, Wilson recorded a career-high 495 yards and four touchdowns during his final season in garnet and gold in 2022. He tied his best single-game performance with seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a one-point victory against LSU in New Orleans.
In total, Williams appeared in 51 games, with 36 starts, and caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air while rushing seven times for 57 yards and another score on the ground with the Seminoles.
