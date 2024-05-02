Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman's Jersey Number With Buffalo Bills Revealed
The 2024 NFL Draft has officially come to an end, and the Florida State Seminoles stole the show, with 10 former standouts being selected as well as an additional three who were picked up as undrafted free agents.
Buffalo Bills rookie Keon Coleman will wear a number different than what he wore in his one season with FSU. Although he wore No. 4 during his time with the Seminoles, Coleman will don No. 0 as he begins his professional career with Buffalo. That could be a nod to Michigan State as he wore the same digit for two years with the Spartans, achieving a career-best 58 receptions for 758 yards and seven touchdowns his sophomore year.
Current Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hynes was the last Buffalo Bill to wear the number. Players weren't allowed to wear No. 0 until a passing vote by team owners in March 2023.
Despite only wearing the garnet and gold for one season, Keon Coleman burst into the limelight upon his arrival in Tallahassee and was a starter in all 12 games he played for FSU. In 2023, Coleman had 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns and additionally had 300 yards on 25 punt returns.
Coleman's impact on the field allowed him to be selected with the first pick in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Although he was the seventh receiver taken off the board, the first-team All-ACC selection is already part of one of the most anticipated quarterback-receiver duos as he will be catching passes from two-time pro-bowl quarterback Josh Allen.
