Former FSU star makes confident forecast heading into year two with LA Rams
Whether it be a tackle for a loss in the backfield, stuffing runs up the middle, or putting pressure on an opposing team's quarterback, defensive ends make a living in the business of terrorizing opposing offenses and getting into offensive coordinators' heads.
Creating a ruckus has been the name of the game for former Florida State star and LA Rams' Jared Verse, and he has the accolades to prove it. From being named an All-American to being a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to being named 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Verse tallied 4.5 sacks, 76 quarterback pressures, and over 40 run stops in his rookie season in L.A. But being named DROY last year doesn't seem to be enough for the Dayton, Ohio, native.
He recently appeared on The Adam Schefter Podcast and reflected on his rookie season, pointing to areas for improvement while hinting at a major leap in year two.
"If I'm being honest, it's all the mistakes that I made and was still able to make an impact. Yeah, I was doing a lot of things, but I probably left 10 sacks on the field. Just from a little too inside, a little too this, a little too that, not taking an extra step, and looking at that, I'm like 'that's not happening no more.' The things I can do now, that's a whole different conversation."
When asked how many sacks he expects to get this upcoming season, Verse said that all he knew was that there would be more.
"All I know is that it's gonna be up. I'm not giving them up like last year. I learned to take that little extra step and keeping my feet underneath me. I'm taking everything I get this year."
Adding 10 sacks would put him up to 14.5 when it is all said and done, which would put him in the mix with Nick Bosa, Myles Garret, and DeMarcus Ware to put up 14 or more in a single season.
