FSU adds depth on defense with former Notre Dame DB Karson Hobbs

Florida State's defensive backfield is going through plenty of changes this offseason. The Seminoles could lose as many as three starters, with Jerry Wilson exhausting his eligibility, as well as Earl Little Jr. and Edwin Joseph hitting the transfer portal.

While FSU was able to retain Ja'Bril Rawls and Ashlynd Barker, the coaching staff needs to add starting-caliber talent and depth around them to shore up the defensive backfield as most of the returning players are largely inexperienced.

The Seminoles are banking on a recent addition to take the next step in Tallahassee.

FSU Lands Former Notre Dame DB Karson Hobbs

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Karson Hobbs (21) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday, Notre Dame sophomore defensive back transfer Karson Hobbs announced his commitment to Florida State while still in town for his visit.

Hobbs appeared in 16 games over the last two seasons, totaling seven tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection. He primarily contributed as a backup on defense.

The Ohio native made his first career start in Notre Dame's 41-40 loss to Texas A&M early in the season. In 56 snaps, Hobbs surrendered six completions on 13 targets for 107 yards. Following that contest, he didn't play more than eight snaps in any of his remaining appearances for the Fighting Irish.

According to PFF, Hobbs graded out at 48.4 overall, the worst mark by any player on Notre Dame's defense to accumulate over 100 snaps. He had a 44.9 coverage grade and a 28.8 tackling grade.

Hobbs signed with the Fighting Irish as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound defensive back played cornerback at Notre Dame but could shift to safety in Tallahassee. Florida State previously landed former South Alabama cornerback Nehemiah Chandler.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

