Rising QB prospect schedules Florida State football visit
The sweltering heat is ramping up in Tallahassee with the beginning of the summer right around the corner. Florida State's coaching staff will be hard at work over the next few months. Along with developing their own roster, the Seminoles have to build out #Tribe26 while establishing relationships with recruits in future classes.
Throughout June, FSU will be hosting official visits and evaluating recruits through a multitude of camps that will be held on campus.
READ MORE: Former Florida State star takes unexpected jab at Atlanta Falcons
Last month, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star 2027 quarterback Derrick Baker. Now, Baker will be making his way to town to throw for the coaching staff at an individual camp on June 15. He'll also be taking visits to Tennessee, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, and Alabama.
Baker is still early in his recruitment but he's also earned offers from Ohio State, Auburn, and Purdue, among others.
Baker transferred from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) to Milton High School (GA) this offseason. As a sophomore, he completed 8/14 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns while rushing ten times for 78 yards and three more scores.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 408 overall prospect, the No. 29 QB, and the No. 50 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok