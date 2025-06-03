Nole Gameday

Rising QB prospect schedules Florida State football visit

The Seminoles will have a quarterback on campus later this month.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The sweltering heat is ramping up in Tallahassee with the beginning of the summer right around the corner. Florida State's coaching staff will be hard at work over the next few months. Along with developing their own roster, the Seminoles have to build out #Tribe26 while establishing relationships with recruits in future classes.

Throughout June, FSU will be hosting official visits and evaluating recruits through a multitude of camps that will be held on campus.

Last month, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star 2027 quarterback Derrick Baker. Now, Baker will be making his way to town to throw for the coaching staff at an individual camp on June 15. He'll also be taking visits to Tennessee, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, and Alabama.

Baker is still early in his recruitment but he's also earned offers from Ohio State, Auburn, and Purdue, among others.

Baker transferred from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) to Milton High School (GA) this offseason. As a sophomore, he completed 8/14 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns while rushing ten times for 78 yards and three more scores.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 408 overall prospect, the No. 29 QB, and the No. 50 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Senior Tommy Castellanos

Junior Jaylen King

Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant

Freshman Kevin Sperry

Freshman Gavin Markey

