Former FSU Star Jalen Ramsey Makes Decisive Miami Dolphins Career Statement
The NFL regular season has come to a close following an eventful Week 18. For many clubs who missed the playoffs, it's time to make key decisions regarding coaching staff and player personnel. There are changes needed from players, too, who have to make key free agency decisions.
One player who is hitting the headlines early is Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver no longer wants to be with the club, as he's made entirely evident in public. Another player within the Dolphins' roster that is commanding attention is former Florida State Seminoles superstar Jalen Ramsey.
The star NFL defensive back was believed to be eager to hit the exit alongside Hill. He posted a cryptic social media post on Instagram, which many took as a signal that he wanted out.
Ramsey was quick to go to X to share another message when fans were speculating regarding his wishes.
"HUH," Ramsey posted, with a laughing emoji. "Y'all be trippin lol"
Alongside the message on the post, Ramsey added a Russell Westbrook gif to further send a message that his Instagram story had nothing to do with his decision regarding the Dolphins.
The 30-year-old defensive back played in 17 games for Miami, though the franchise missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The Florida State product was sharp, coming down with two interceptions and adding 60 tackles with 11 passes defended.
Ramsey has been with the Dolphins for two seasons now, having been traded from the Los Angeles Rams after the 2022 season. It seems the former Seminole will remain in Florida, regardless of the team's current status or Hill's wishes.
Should the star defender play out the remainder of his contract, he will remain in South Florida through the 2028 season, though he can potentially have an exit after next season.
