Former FSU star leaving Super Bowl Champion Eagles for $74.6 million deal with Cardinals
NFL Free Agency is in full effect as teams nitpick their rosters and wallets ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Former Florida State star defensive end and Super Bowl LIX Champion Josh Sweat was regarded as one of the hottest free agents on the market and the best EDGE after his contract with the Philidelphia Eagles ended in the offseason.
It has been reported that Sweat will leave the City of Brotherly Love and head to Glendale, AZ, on a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals, with $41 million guaranteed.
READ MORE: Bills WR Keon Coleman just wants to eat his snacks and torch your defense
The 6'5'', 265-pound Pro Bowler finished the 2024 season with eight sacks, 41 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits while also adding 2.5 sacks in the Eagles' 40-22 dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won't have to worry about Sweat in 2025, depending on how the season plays out, there will be a lot of other signal callers who will be watching out for the big man from Chesapeake, VA.
Sweat will be reuniting with former Eagles defensive coordinator and current head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was hired by the Cardinals in February of 2023. Gannon coached defense in Philly from 2021-22.
As a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in the 2018 NFL Draft, Sweat has spent his entire career with the Eagles. All in all, he recorded 43 sacks, 237 tackles, an interception, seven forced fumbles, 54 tackles for loss, and 97 QB hits during his seven-year stint in Philadelphia.
Other former Seminoles on Arizona's roster are running back Trey Benson and Safety Jammie Robinson.
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football listed as a college football team that must 'fine-tune' ahead of spring
• ESPN identifies FSU Football's 'players to watch' during spring practice
• Florida Gators offer FSU's longest-standing commitment in #Tribe26
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine