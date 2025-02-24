Free agency sparks new opportunities for former FSU Football star Jameis Winston
NFL free agency is approaching with a start date of March 12. There, teams can trade, sign, or renew contracts with players as they prepare for the 2025 season. As franchises prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24, there will be many players searching for new fields and locker rooms to call home.
One of the more intriguing former Florida State stars whose contract will be ending is Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston will be searching for a new deal when the clock strikes 4 p.m. EST this spring.
Winston threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions last year, and the veteran gunslinger could find himself in a variety of places, one of them being the New York Jets.
They moved on from head coach Robert Saleh in favor of Aaron Glenn and could be making a change under center from the controversial quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, after a 5-12 year in which there wasn't much going right in The Big Apple.
Justin Melo of TheDraftNetwork.com gave his opinion on the best landing spots for Winston and thinks that Winston could be a bridge-type player for the Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, or the Indianapolis Colts.
"The Jets must focus on rebuilding from within throughout Glenn's first campaign. New general manager Darren Mougey is aligned with Glenn, who spent a season with Winston in New Orleans (2020). Together, they probably won't want to make any rash decisions at quarterback this offseason that carry a multi-year impact," Melo wrote. "The Jets need to do some soul-searching, and Winston would be an ideal candidate to simply get them through a recharging 2025 season."
There is a new general manager in Vegas with John Spytek taking the helm, but it seems unlikely that Tom Brady and new head coach Pete Carroll would roll the dice on Winston, although Spyek and the Heisman Trophy winner have a history in Tampa Bay.
"What's clear is the Raiders can't run back Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew at quarterback. If a rookie isn't in the cards, a veteran who provides them with a better opportunity to win will be necessary."
There is no doubt that Winston will bring a positive presence to any locker room, as he's proved it throughout his 10-year career. Melo also thinks that landing in Indianapolis could be the right fit.
"The Colts will probably prefer to bring in a higher-upside veteran this offseason to push Richardson for the job. Winston would be an excellent addition, considering what the Colts are looking for behind their third-year signal-caller."
The Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburg Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings also have quarterbacks entering free agency, so a chart for Winston's destination still remains unclear.
