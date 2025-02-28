FSU Football nearly misses top-50 in ESPN's initial SP+ rankings
The Florida State Seminoles have surprisingly moved up more than 30 spots in ESPN’s SP+ rankings despite the 2-10 record in 2024. According to the news company, SP+ is a “tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
FSU finds itself ranked No. 51 heading into the spring.
Florida State is the highest-ranked team in the system to only win two games in 2024.
Notable teams ahead of FSU include Notre Dame (#5), Clemson (#11), Miami (#14), Florida (#17), SMU (#18), Lousiville (#22), Duke (#39), Virginia Tech (#42), North Carolina (#44), NC State (#45), and Georgia Tech (#46).
The Garnet and Gold will look to change the narrative around the entirety of the football program as they open up their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tallahassee. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the SP+ rankings.
Seminole Boosters recently provided an update on the renovation of Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium. Despite setbacks from snowstorms and hurricanes, the Seminoles should have a newly refurbished home-field atmosphere before they take on the Tide on Aug. 30.
The pictures show the first time fans have seen the changes to the lower bowl of the home side come to fruition. Moreover, it appears other sections on the away side - including the student section - have received a facelift.
The construction is part of a $265 million renovation that has been in the works since 2023. However, the change in the seating capacity and the rearrangement of sections have scorned some season ticket holders whose seats - some held for generations - had to be moved elsewhere. These changes have brought price increases, too.
