Nole Gameday

FSU Football nearly misses top-50 in ESPN's initial SP+ rankings

The Seminoles finished 2-10 last fall but are looking to bounce back.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles have surprisingly moved up more than 30 spots in ESPN’s SP+ rankings despite the 2-10 record in 2024. According to the news company, SP+ is a “tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”

READ MORE: FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash

FSU finds itself ranked No. 51 heading into the spring.

Florida State is the highest-ranked team in the system to only win two games in 2024.

Notable teams ahead of FSU include Notre Dame (#5), Clemson (#11), Miami (#14), Florida (#17), SMU (#18), Lousiville (#22), Duke (#39), Virginia Tech (#42), North Carolina (#44), NC State (#45), and Georgia Tech (#46).

The Garnet and Gold will look to change the narrative around the entirety of the football program as they open up their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tallahassee. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the SP+ rankings.

Seminole Boosters recently provided an update on the renovation of Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium. Despite setbacks from snowstorms and hurricanes, the Seminoles should have a newly refurbished home-field atmosphere before they take on the Tide on Aug. 30.

The pictures show the first time fans have seen the changes to the lower bowl of the home side come to fruition. Moreover, it appears other sections on the away side - including the student section - have received a facelift.

The construction is part of a $265 million renovation that has been in the works since 2023. However, the change in the seating capacity and the rearrangement of sections have scorned some season ticket holders whose seats - some held for generations - had to be moved elsewhere. These changes have brought price increases, too.

READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former FSU Football star retiring after legendary NFL Front Office career

 Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football

 Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

 True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football