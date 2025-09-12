Nole Gameday

FSU football fan favorite gets released by New York Jets, what’s next?

Former Florida State running back has been released by the New York Jets.

Logan Robinson

Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) celebrates his touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) celebrates his touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2025 NFL officially kicked off last weekend and the Florida State Seminoles have 20 former standouts on active rosters across the league.

Last season obviously didn't go to plan for the Seminoles but they did have three players from the 2024 squad make 53-man rosters and a few others land on practice squads.

Former Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili was signed by the New York Jets in July after going undrafted. Toafili joined the Jets for the preseason but was among the final cuts for the franchise at the conclusion of training camp.

New York brought Toafili back to the practice squad but it was a short-lived stint.

Jets Release Former FSU RB Lawrance Toafili For Second Time

Lawrance Toafili
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Lawrance Toafili (38) gestures while walking off the field following a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, the Jets announced they were releasing Toafili for the second time. The move makes the rookie running back a free agent on the open market.

It's unclear where Toafili will end up. Considering his performance in the preseason, another team could bring him in for a workout or a practice squad opportunity.

In three exhibition games with New York, Toafili rushed 15 times for 79 yards and a touchdown. He led the team with seven rushes for 38 yards and a score in the preseason finale.

Toafili Was A Big-Play Threat At Florida State

Lawrance Toafili
Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) runs the ball during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Toafili originally signed with Florida State as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. During his first season with the program, he averaged 9.6 yards per rush and scored two touchdowns.

The versatile running back was at his best in 2022-23, contributing alongside a deep group of skill players.

During those two years, he rushed 162 times for 920 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 45 catches for 454 yards and two more scores. Toafili was named the 2023 ACC Championship MVP after scoring the only touchdown in FSU's victory over Louisville.

Though his final run in garnet and gold didn't go as planned, Toafili led Florida State with 109 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns. He added 25 catches for 215 yards.

The 6-foot-0, 196-pound running back totaled 340 carries for 1,895 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Seminoles. He added 92 catches for 905 yards and four more scores.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Jammie Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - New England Patriots *practice squad

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

