FSU football fan favorite gets released by New York Jets, what’s next?
The 2025 NFL officially kicked off last weekend and the Florida State Seminoles have 20 former standouts on active rosters across the league.
Last season obviously didn't go to plan for the Seminoles but they did have three players from the 2024 squad make 53-man rosters and a few others land on practice squads.
Former Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili was signed by the New York Jets in July after going undrafted. Toafili joined the Jets for the preseason but was among the final cuts for the franchise at the conclusion of training camp.
New York brought Toafili back to the practice squad but it was a short-lived stint.
Jets Release Former FSU RB Lawrance Toafili For Second Time
Earlier this week, the Jets announced they were releasing Toafili for the second time. The move makes the rookie running back a free agent on the open market.
It's unclear where Toafili will end up. Considering his performance in the preseason, another team could bring him in for a workout or a practice squad opportunity.
In three exhibition games with New York, Toafili rushed 15 times for 79 yards and a touchdown. He led the team with seven rushes for 38 yards and a score in the preseason finale.
Toafili Was A Big-Play Threat At Florida State
Toafili originally signed with Florida State as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class. During his first season with the program, he averaged 9.6 yards per rush and scored two touchdowns.
The versatile running back was at his best in 2022-23, contributing alongside a deep group of skill players.
During those two years, he rushed 162 times for 920 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 45 catches for 454 yards and two more scores. Toafili was named the 2023 ACC Championship MVP after scoring the only touchdown in FSU's victory over Louisville.
Though his final run in garnet and gold didn't go as planned, Toafili led Florida State with 109 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns. He added 25 catches for 215 yards.
The 6-foot-0, 196-pound running back totaled 340 carries for 1,895 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Seminoles. He added 92 catches for 905 yards and four more scores.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Jammie Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *practice squad
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - New England Patriots *practice squad
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
