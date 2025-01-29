FSU Heisman winner Jameis Winston set to make TV analyst debut at Super Bowl
Former Florida State star and Heisman winner, Jameis Winston, has become well-known around the league for his humorous personality and obscure pregame speeches. He brings an element of fun and excitement to a sport that is known for its violence each weekend.
Winston will get an opportunity to showcase his charisma on the national stage in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX, which features a high-profile matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. He's joining Fox Sports as a Digital Correspondent in New Orleans for the big game. Winston is expected to be taking a digital audience around the city showcasing his favorite dining and entertainment hot spots, per a report from Front Office Sports.
READ MORE: Luke Petitbon shares Thomas Castellanos played role in recruiting him to Florida State
This will be the debut of his broadcasting career which could very well end up being the next step for Winston once his playing days are over.
It'll be interesting to see just what kind of content Winston generates back in a city that he's very familiar with. He spent four seasons with the Saints after beginning his professional career as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Winston enters the offseason as a free agent after suiting up for the Cleveland Browns last fall. He should draw a variety of interest this offseason as a veteran signal-caller.
Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State
Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.
At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores. Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.
The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Winston has returned to Tallahassee multiple times since concluding his college career and is always a fan favorite.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry