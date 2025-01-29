Nole Gameday

FSU Heisman winner Jameis Winston set to make TV analyst debut at Super Bowl

The former Seminole will be making a special appearance at Super Bowl LIX.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) takes a selfie after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Florida State star and Heisman winner, Jameis Winston, has become well-known around the league for his humorous personality and obscure pregame speeches. He brings an element of fun and excitement to a sport that is known for its violence each weekend.

Winston will get an opportunity to showcase his charisma on the national stage in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX, which features a high-profile matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. He's joining Fox Sports as a Digital Correspondent in New Orleans for the big game. Winston is expected to be taking a digital audience around the city showcasing his favorite dining and entertainment hot spots, per a report from Front Office Sports.

This will be the debut of his broadcasting career which could very well end up being the next step for Winston once his playing days are over.

It'll be interesting to see just what kind of content Winston generates back in a city that he's very familiar with. He spent four seasons with the Saints after beginning his professional career as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston enters the offseason as a free agent after suiting up for the Cleveland Browns last fall. He should draw a variety of interest this offseason as a veteran signal-caller.

Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State

Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.

At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores. Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.

The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.

Winston has returned to Tallahassee multiple times since concluding his college career and is always a fan favorite.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

