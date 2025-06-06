FSU legend Jameis Winston surprises pro golfer in viral video
A new face representing the Florida State Seminoles will be in attendance at this year's RBC Canadian Open, a professional golf tournament taking place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley from June 4 to 8, 2025. With a $9.8 million purse split up between the top performers of the event.
Florida State's Luke Clanton, who will be making his first PGA Tour Debut at the event after spending three years at FSU, earned numerous golfing accolades during his time in Tallahassee, Florida.
Making your professional debut can be nerve-wracking, and former Florida State star and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston is no stranger to the stresses of new challenges. Winston, currently with the New York Giants, passed on a heartfelt message to the man who held the lowest single-season scoring average at FSU (23-34) in a video presented to Clanton at the podium preceding the event.
"Luke, first off, congratulations, my brother, and go 'Noles. First, I'm excited to see you set it off right with your first PGA event," Winston said. "Man, go out there and do your very best one stroke at a time. You got this. Have the mental capacity to handle one stroke at a time. Always believe in yourself. I believe in you. Blessings and prosperity to your career, bro."
The look on the 21-year-old's face was a mix of disbelief, surprise, and thanks, followed by laughter. He went on to describe Winston's career at Florida State and in the NFL, saying that he hoped to meet the Giants' signal caller in the near future.
"Wow! That's unbelievable. I don't even know what to say. I watched all his highlights throughout his whole FSU career and in the NFL. That is incredible," Clanton said with a look of disbelief. "I don't even know what to say. Hopefully, I get to meet him in the future. That has always been a goal of mine. He is one of the funnier dudes and a big believer in Christ."
Clanton now has a message of encouragement from one of Florida State’s most recognizable alumni. With the spotlight on him and his scorecard even through round one, the next few days in Canada could mark the beginning of a special professional career for the Hialeah, Florida native.
