FSU legend Jameis Winston open to changing to certain position to help Giants
Former Florida State star Jameis Winston was 18 of 36 for 366 yards with two passing touchdowns to one interception in the New York Giants' 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.
The Giants battled through the trenches, with trick plays, through mishaps, and Winston found himself with the first receiving touchdown of his 11-season career.
A Veteran Quarterback Finding New Ways to Contribute
It was first and 10 early in the fourth quarter when offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and interim head coach Mike Kafka decided to dial up a reverse in which Winston left from under center into the flats for a 33-yard touchdown reception thrown by wide receiver Gunner Olszewski.
READ MORE: As draft buzz builds, FSU star Duce Robinson keeps his focus on the Florida Gators
"I like to consider myself an athlete. I believe I can make plays like that for this team. If I need to play tight end, I can," Winston said of the play. "I'll do whatever it is that is required for this team to have success. And I'm grateful that Kaff (Mike Kafka) gave me that opportunity, and Gunner (Olszewski) trusted me, and he gave me a chance. Sometimes, that is all you gotta do at the quarterback position is give your guy a chance."
A Familiar Fire From his Florida State Days
Teammates have pointed to Winston's energy, speeches, and willingness to shoulder pressure as some of his best and most defining qualities as a player. The Heisman Trophy winner was on full display last Sunday, and it was reminiscent of some of the plays that made him a household name for Florida State.
If Sunday felt familiar, it is because it was. It mirrored the same fire Winston brought to Tallahassee more than a decade ago. New York may not be the spotlight he commanded at Florida State, but making an impact continues to be a driving force for the 31-year-old out of Hueytown, Alabama.
What New York needs now is consistency, and Winston has shown the willingness to do it all, and if his latest touchdown was any indication, the veteran quarterback still has moments that can change the game.
The Giants are set to take on the New England Patriots on Monday, December 1, and it might not be Winston under center as Jaxson Dart returns from concussion protocol, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him rallying around his teammates from whatever distance he can be from the turf in New England next week.
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok