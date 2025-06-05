Retired? Aaron Donald responds to LA Rams' Jared Verse’s challenge
"No, He don't want that. He's not ready for that. That little 500-pound bench he had, he don't want that."
Those are the strong words former Florida State star and LA Rams 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse had for future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who won the exact same award 10 years earlier.
The two LA Rams products have been engaging in a playful rivalry on social media, and Verse recently challenged one of the best players to have ever played the game to a workout. Donald retired from the Rams in 2024, prompting head coach Sean McVay to find the next star on his defensive front in Verse.
The trash-talking that Verse has been known for throughout his career emerged again on The Adam Schefter Podcast as he claimed that Donald couldn't keep up with him in the weight room.
"Now, hey, whenever he ready for a workout, man. I've been seeing his little Instagram posts with the benches and the dumbbell bench," Verse continued. "He can get me whenever he ready."
The two big men up front have had a relationship ever since the Rams signed Verse in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Donald has been a presence around the franchise since his retirement. Verse commented on his strength, saying that Donald hurt his hand "dapping him up" the first time the two met.
So what do you get when you call out the 10-year veteran with 111 sacks under his belt? A response.
"Somebody put the word out. I'm looking for you. Come to the house." The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl Champion said on Instagram, "I just want to talk. I just want to talk, that's it. Just a little conversation, lift a little weight, do a little cardio. You know? The old man's retirement workout. Let's put you through it and see what you can do."
It is all in good fun, but when a rising star like Verse pokes the bear, you can be sure the weights will be heavy, and the competition will be fierce.
