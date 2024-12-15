Jameis Winston Benched After Three Interception Game Against Kansas City Chiefs
The Cleveland Browns benched former Florida State star quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday during their 21-7 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in favor of backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Winston had provided a spark for the Browns after replacing quarterback Deshaun Watson due to an Achilles injury, but the interception-prone Pro Bowler had to sit the remainder of the fourth quarter after throwing three on the night and only accumulating 146 passing yards.
It seemed head coach Kevin Stefanski had enough when Winston was picked off by cornerback Trent McDuffie II while searching for wide receiver Michael Woods II in the endzone, seemingly putting the game out of reach.
The loss to Kansas City marks the third game in 2024 where Winston has thrown three interceptions for the Browns and the third game in a row with more than two. He threw two in their 27-14 loss to the Pittsburg Steelers last week and three in their 31-41 loss to the Denver Broncos a week prior. The three against the Chiefs brought his touchdown-to-interception ratio to 14:12. In his seven starts as a Brown, he's thrown multiple picks in four games.
With three weeks left in the season, Thompson-Robinson could be QB1 as they prepare for the Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens to close out the year. It is unclear whether or not Winston will be returning as a starter during the remainder of his one-year contract.
