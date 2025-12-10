FSU speedy running back expected to enter transfer portal
Florida State had high hopes when it paired up two brothers ahead of the 2024 season. Former wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas was a consistent face in the lineup when the Seminoles pursued his younger brother, Jaylin Lucas, out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
An explosive running back and returner, FSU expected Lucas to make big plays in his first year with the program. However, he suffered a season-ending injury in just the second game of the campaign, robbing the siblings of an opportunity to make plays alongside one another in garnet and gold.
Douglas graduated, but Lucas returned to Tallahassee in 2025. Following an up-and-down season with the Seminoles, the veteran athlete is searching for a fresh start.
RB Jaylin Lucas Transferring From Florida State
On Wednesday morning, Lucas announced his decision to transfer from Florida State for his final season of eligibility.
In 2025, Lucas contributed on offense and special teams. In 12 appearances, he rushed 27 times for 160 yards and caught 11 passes for 88 yards. Lucas returned nine kickoffs for 221 yards, an average of 24.6 yards per return.
Though he battled back from a serious injury, Lucas never truly received consistent playing time in a running back room that included Samuel Singleton Jr., Ousmane Kromah, Gavin Sawchuk, Roydell Williams, and Caziah Holmes. Singleton Jr., Kromah, and Sawchuk are eligible to return for another season.
Prior to transferring to Florida State, Lucas spent two seasons at Indiana. During his time with the Hoosiers, he appeared in 23 games and made eight starts, accumulating 2,052 all-purpose yards. Lucas's three kickoff return touchdowns are tied for a program record.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?Empty heading
LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)
DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)
OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)
TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)
DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)
DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)
RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)
