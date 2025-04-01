Jameis Winston opens up about relationship with Russell Wilson, competition for Giants' QB job
Former Florida State star quarterback Jameis Winston has had a long journey in the NFL after winning a BCS National Title in 2013 and being selected No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's had stops with the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns and now has landed in the Big Apple after the New York Giants picked him up in free agency last week.
Shortly after Winston signed his two-year/$8 million-dollar deal, the Giants signed another signal-caller, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, to a one-year/$10.5 million dollar guaranteed deal. The Giants have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and they could use their first-round selection on another quarterback.
Winston was asked during his opening press conference about Wilson's addition. He said he knew another free agent would be added to the quarterback room and that a rookie might join them on Draft Day.
"Absolutely. I knew a free-agent signing was going to come, or maybe even a draft pick was going to come. But that's their business," Winston said. "My business is today, and today I have the privilege of finally becoming a Giant."
It has been reported that Wilson will be taking first-team reps this spring, and Winston was unbothered by the idea. He sees his role as a starter or to bridge the gap with the opportunity.
"My initial vision, approaching this offseason, was to find an opportunity that gave me either a starting role or a bridge opportunity to be a starting quarterback," Winston said of the chance that he could land third on the depth chart if the Giants do decide to take another quarterback with their first-round pick.
Still, Winston embraces the competition moving forward and understands the situation and opportunity in New York. In his mind, he's there to make the team better and may the best man win.
"Whether it's a veteran quarterback that I have to compete with and help serve and help make better for this team or it's a quarterback who is coming in from college who I have to help get better, who I have to compete with and serve," Winston continued. "There is only one of us, so in that job requirement, you have to be able to compete and to be able to just be your very best self. And whoever is the best guy gets the job — like, that's just how it works since I've been in the NFL."
Winston says his relationship with Wilson is good despite the competition. He said he learned a lot from Wilson in how to train and how to mentally prepare for the game.
"My relationship with Russ is good," Winston said. "A lot of people don't know this, but he was one of the quarterbacks that allowed me to take a look into how he ran his enterprises, ran his businesses, how he took care of his body, how he trained and what he did to go into like his mental approach."
For both Wilson and Winston, the opportunity in New York marks a new chapter in their careers where they can rely on experience, embrace competition, and contribute as needed. Whether serving as mentors, seizing the starting role, or supporting a newcomer, making the Giants succeed will be their top priority.
