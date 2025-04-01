Nole Gameday

4-star cornerback Bryce Williams commits to FSU Football as #Tribe27 continues to grow

The Seminoles have added their fourth pledge to #Tribe27.

Florida State is continuing to add pieces for the future as the Seminoles are making another addition to their #Tribe27 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, four-star cornerback Bryce Williams announced he was committing to FSU over offers from programs such as Miami, USC, Colorado, Auburn, and UCF. Williams made his decision while in Tallahassee to watch the Seminoles practice on Tuesday.

Williams is coming off a standout sophomore season where he totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He recorded at least one interception or pass deflection in eight of his 11 appearances.

The Florida native has a bright future in front of him if he continues on this trajectory. Williams is the newest addition to a #Tribe27 defensive backfield that also includes four-star Jaylen Scott and four-star Mekhi Williams. Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and safeties coach Evan Cooper are off to a strong start.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 195 overall prospect, the No. 24 CB, and the No. 20 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to On3.

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

