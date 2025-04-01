4-star cornerback Bryce Williams commits to FSU Football as #Tribe27 continues to grow
Florida State is continuing to add pieces for the future as the Seminoles are making another addition to their #Tribe27 recruiting class.
On Tuesday, four-star cornerback Bryce Williams announced he was committing to FSU over offers from programs such as Miami, USC, Colorado, Auburn, and UCF. Williams made his decision while in Tallahassee to watch the Seminoles practice on Tuesday.
Williams is coming off a standout sophomore season where he totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He recorded at least one interception or pass deflection in eight of his 11 appearances.
The Florida native has a bright future in front of him if he continues on this trajectory. Williams is the newest addition to a #Tribe27 defensive backfield that also includes four-star Jaylen Scott and four-star Mekhi Williams. Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and safeties coach Evan Cooper are off to a strong start.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 195 overall prospect, the No. 24 CB, and the No. 20 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to On3.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
