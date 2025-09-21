Chiefs vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 3 (Bet on Wan’Dale Robinson)
A pair of 0-2 teams face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aim to right the ship after a rough start to the 2025 season.
Kansas City takes on the New York Giants, who have dropped back-to-back games but put up a whole lot of points – and hit plenty of prop overs – in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.
New York wasn’t expected to contend for a playoff spot in 2025, and it’s set as an underdog in this matchup.
However, bettors may not want to lay the points with a Kansas City offense that has looked lost early in the 2025 season.
So, why not dabble in some player props?
Here’s a breakdown of the props that I’m eyeing for Sunday night’s action.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Russell Wilson OVER 228.5 Passing Yards (-111)
- Isiah Pacheco UNDER 41.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
- Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
Russell Wilson OVER 228.5 Passing Yards (-111)
Russell Wilson struggled in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, but he bounced back in a favorable game script against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, throwing for 450 yards and three scores on 41 pass attempts.
While I’m not expecting Russ to put up those numbers again, I do think he can clear this yardage total against a Kansas City defense that allowed over 300 yards to Justin Herbert in Week 1.
The Chiefs actually rank 27th in the NFL in defensive EPA/Pass, and Wilson may have to air the ball out a ton if the Giants fall behind in this game.
With Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson on the outside, Wilson is worth a look in this market on Sunday night.
Isiah Pacheco UNDER 41.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
It’s been a rough start to the season for Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, as he amassed just 47 rushing yards on 15 carries in two games (3.1 yards per carry).
Pacheco has fallen way short of this number in both of his matchup this season, and he’s coming off a 10-carry, 22-yard showing against a tough Eagles defensive line.
While the Giants are allowing 5.9 yards per carry this season – second-worst in the NFL – I’m not sold on Pacheco carrying a major workload on Sunday night.
He has split time with Kareem Hunt this season, playing just 54.5 percent of the Chiefs’ snaps. Even if Pacheco has better day efficiency wise, I’m not sure he’ll have enough touches to clear this line on Sunday.
Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
Robinson has been terrific to open the 2025 season, catching 14 of his 18 targets for 197 yards and a score in two games.
Robinson has been targeted at least eight times in each game, putting up 55 receiving yards in Week 1 and 142 in Week 2.
While I don’t expect another 100-yard day from Robinson, I do think he’s undervalued at this number on Sunday night. The Chiefs are just 27th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense, and they’re allowing the 10th-most net yards per pass attempt in the league.
Robinson is too involved in this offense to fade at such a low number on Sunday.
