Jameis Winston Responds with Class After Being Benched by Cleveland Browns
Former Florida State Seminole and now Cleveland Brown Jameis Winston provided a spark to a floundering Browns team after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles injury. Stepping in to lead Cleveland in victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, he hit a three-game slump in losses to Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh, and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs.
During the 21-7 loss at home to Kansas City, Winston was benched in favor of third-string quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson after throwing for 146 yards and three interceptions. When asked what his role would be after the decision by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Winston said that serving the team was his main focus ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Serving this team as I was," Winston said. "Just not in the role that I was serving the team."
Thompson-Robinson has been in the NFL for two years after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and threw an interception of his own during the loss. Still, as the 10-year NFL veteran wasn't pleased with being benched, Winston expects Thompson-Robinson to find success as the Browns close out the 2024 season.
"I expect him to go out there and do an amazing job," Winston said of Thompson-Robinson. "He's a great player, young guy. He's curious, and he's excited for this opportunity to go out there and lead this team."
Winston has always been known for his impact in the locker room despite his spot in the lineup. He said he wants to continue to show the younger players what resilience looks like through perseverance. As a player who has dealt with the highs and lows throughout his professional career, his response showed the mindset of someone who has overcome adversity.
"What I do want is to continue to show these guys what resilience looks like, continue to show these guys what perseverance looks like, and continue to show these guys that I am who I am. Regardless of the circumstances, conditions, and facts, I still have unwavering faith. I'm still going to come to work excited and ready to go."
The Browns currently have three games left in the season and are set to take on the Bengals on Sunday, December 22, at 1:00 p.m.
