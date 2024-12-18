Veteran DE Patrick Payton Leaving Florida State, Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Both of Florida State's starting defensive ends from the 2024 season have decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Wednesday, redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton appeared in the portal, marking the conclusion of his time with the Seminoles. Payton just wrapped up his fourth season in Tallahassee in what was a disappointing campaign as he finished with fewer tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks compared to his performance in 2023.
Payton started in all 12 games for the Seminoles, totaling 35 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He had a season-high five tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks in the win against Cal and added five tackles and two tackles for loss in the win against Charleston Southern.
The Florida native signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class. He was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 before a breakout campaign as a redshirt sophomore. In 2023, Payton started opposite Jared Verse, and recorded 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and ten pass deflections. He earned honorable mention All-ACC honors and was presented with FSU's Monk Bonasorte Award.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining at his next stop. He flirted with entering the portal last year before returning to FSU. That doesn't appear to be the case this time.
Payton is the 17th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, and redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy have declared their intentions to move on.
The Seminoles have three scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams in the transfer portal.
