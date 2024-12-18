FSU Football Punter Alex Mastromanno Earns Consensus All-America Honors
Florida State redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno is the second-team All-American punter by The Sporting News. Tuesday, Mastromanno became Florida State’s 46th consensus All-American after earning first-team All-America honors from Walter Camp, the AFCA, Associated Press and the FWAA.
He is FSU’s second consensus All-American punter, joining Shawn Powell in 2011. Before Mastromanno, FSU’s last consensus All-Americans at any position were running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end DeMarcus Walker in 2016.
Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, led the country and set an ACC record with 49.3 yards per punt. He also led the nation with 30 punts of at least 50 yards en route to being a Ray Guy Award finalist for the second consecutive season.
FSU’s career record holder for punts, punting average and total punting yards, Mastromanno ranked second in the nation with an average of 45.6 net yards per punt. He added 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 18 fair catches, a long of 65 and just two touchbacks.
With 252 punts for 11,304 yards, Mastromanno topped Rohn Stark’s previous school records (244, 10,418). Mastromanno’s 44.9 career average broke Powell’s previous record of 44.2.
In 2023, Mastromanno became FSU’s first finalist for the Ray Guy Award and was a second-team All-American.
*Courtesy of Seminole Sports Info.
