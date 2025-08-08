Nole Gameday

Jared Verse addresses injury scare from Rams training camp

The former Seminole exited practice early on Thursday.

Dustin Lewis

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse at a press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most feared defensive lines in the NFL, fueled by a pair of rising stars out of Florida State, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.

A season after leading the Seminoles to an ACC Championship, Verse and Fiske were crucial pieces as Los Angeles advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

However, the defensive duo collided in a friendly fire incident on Thursday that forced Verse out of practice.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Verse and Fiske bumped knees during a drill. The collision left Verse limping off the field but he's already provided an update on his status.

Jared Verse Updates Status After Leaving Rams' Practice

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jared Verse on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Known for being a little bit of a comedian, Verse teased fans on socal media after exiting practice.

Shortly after posting a cryptic '...' tweet on social media, Verse was kind enough to let everyone know that he's all good.

"Nah, I'm fine, I'm playing with ya'll," Verse wrote in a now deleted post to Twitter.

It seems like he avoided something serious but Verse probably doesn't want Fiske to know he's the reason that his day ended early.

Verse Had A Notable Rookie Season In Los Angeles

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Selected by the Rams with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Verse instantly made a return on the franchise's investment. He was named the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year after posting 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.

Verse ended his first year at the professional level by trading jabs with Saquon Barkley. He went toe-to-toe with Hall of Famer Aaron Donald in a workout.

The former Seminole is primed to be even better in year two considering the number of pressures he acculumated last season. If Verse stays healthy, a double-digit sack campaign isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

