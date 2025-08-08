Jared Verse addresses injury scare from Rams training camp
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most feared defensive lines in the NFL, fueled by a pair of rising stars out of Florida State, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.
A season after leading the Seminoles to an ACC Championship, Verse and Fiske were crucial pieces as Los Angeles advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
However, the defensive duo collided in a friendly fire incident on Thursday that forced Verse out of practice.
According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Verse and Fiske bumped knees during a drill. The collision left Verse limping off the field but he's already provided an update on his status.
Jared Verse Updates Status After Leaving Rams' Practice
Known for being a little bit of a comedian, Verse teased fans on socal media after exiting practice.
Shortly after posting a cryptic '...' tweet on social media, Verse was kind enough to let everyone know that he's all good.
"Nah, I'm fine, I'm playing with ya'll," Verse wrote in a now deleted post to Twitter.
It seems like he avoided something serious but Verse probably doesn't want Fiske to know he's the reason that his day ended early.
Verse Had A Notable Rookie Season In Los Angeles
Selected by the Rams with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Verse instantly made a return on the franchise's investment. He was named the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year after posting 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.
Verse ended his first year at the professional level by trading jabs with Saquon Barkley. He went toe-to-toe with Hall of Famer Aaron Donald in a workout.
The former Seminole is primed to be even better in year two considering the number of pressures he acculumated last season. If Verse stays healthy, a double-digit sack campaign isn't out of the realm of possibility.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
