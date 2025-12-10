Former FSU star has season ended with Arizona Cardinals

Former Florida State star Trey Benson will not be returning for the Arizona Cardinals after their playoff hopes ended following a 45-17 loss to the LA Chargers last Sunday. Benson underwent an arthroscopic knee surgery after Week 5, which ultimately placed him on injured reserve prior to their 21-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Cardinals are not activating RB Trey Benson; his season is over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2025

"Cardinals RB Trey Benson, who has not played since Week 4 due to a meniscus injury, must be activated this week or his season is over," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote. "And with his practice window soon closing, there now is a real chance he will not be activated this week, per sources, and he will not be eligible to play again this season."

A Promising Start Cut Short

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Benson was slated for the starting role after totaling 160 rushing yards on 29 attempts. He also added 13 receptions on 16 targets for 64 yards before the injury. During his two years in Glendale, Arizona, he's amassed 451 yards and one rushing touchdown.

His recovery process, however, didn't go as expected, and he will not return for their matchup against the Texans on December 14. After opening a 21-day practice in early November, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's "wait and see" approach was unfruitful.

Timing Works Against Return

Benson spent two seasons at Florida State, totalling 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns in Tallahassee, Florida, after transferring from Oregon. He tied the program record with three 80-yard touchdowns and ranks No. 11 on FSU's all-time touchdown list. He was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Arizona with the 66th pick overall.

His untimely lack of recovery will definitely have an impact after losing Cardinals starter James Conner, who suffered a foot injury.

Benson’s absence leaves the Cardinals thinner at running back as Arizona navigates the closing stretch of the season. The organization will turn its attention to a healthy return in 2026 after the former Seminole flashed with promise when available.

