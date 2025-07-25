Jared Verse's bold challenge to NFL Hall of Famer hilariously backfires
Florida State fans may have heard the phrase 'Built by Storms' in reference to the brutal conditioning program implemented by FSU strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms, but 'Built by Donald' resonates a little louder for former FSU star defensive end Jared Verse.
It all started with an offhanded comment by the NFL's 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, challenging future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, claiming that he couldn't keep up with him in the weight room. The whole situation seemed playful, and probably still is, but the workout? Not for the faint of heart.
"He needs to stay away from me, and if security sees him on the property, they need to take care of him." Verse jokingly said during an offseason press conference.
The two LA Rams products could share a similar path. Both were first-round picks, and both won Defensive Rookie of the Year in their respective seasons. But Verse learned a valuable and hilarious lesson describing the workout in his words.
"I show up and it's like 11 in the morning, and I think we like got an hour workout -- I've got plans after. I got things I gotta do throughout the day. I was planning on watching film and everything like that," Verse said. "We show up and he doesn't even say hi or anything like that, he sees me and he's like, 'come on' ... Everything he does is a circuit. We do four workouts, and it is all cardio."
"We do reverse climate bike, lunges, and core. Four rounds each, you do that and you're already tired," Verse added. "Then you do four sets of core, so it is like eight different workouts. And then he's like, 'Are you ready for the real workout?'"
Normally, “call the cops” is something opposing offensive linemen might yell because of Verse. “Uncle” probably isn’t a word that’s ever left the All-American’s mouth until now.
"His wife came in there laughing at me. I told her to call the police," Verse said while cracking up. "I'm not even joking. I'm dead serious—I told her to call the police, and she wouldn't. I even tried to lie and say my mom was at my house and I had to let her in. He told me to give my keys to management or an assistant or something to let my mom in, so I wasn’t leaving."
Even Verse's mom couldn’t save him, but some of the best lessons come through strife, sweat, and the will to bounce back. The fourth quarter is a lot like hardship: it's where fatigue sets in, the finish line teases you, and legacies get made.
“It was definitely the mindset that you got to keep going,” Verse continued. “The one thing he kept saying throughout the whole workout that he doesn't really show too much in the video, was ‘Think of the fourth quarter. Everyone's good: the first, second, and third, but what about the fourth? That's where you make your money...“He’s saying it loud and proud. He was talking like me. I was like, ‘Damn, okay. I guess there are levels to this.’”
Verse may have walked in thinking he was built for the moment, but after going toe-to-toe with a future Hall of Famer, he walked out with a new respect, and a whole lot of soreness. Turns out, being “Built by Donald” means more than muscle. It’s about mindset, grit, and finding that fourth-quarter gear.
