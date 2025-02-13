Nole Gameday

Jared Verse’s reaction to Defensive Rookie of the Year gift is priceless

Can you play Madden on that thing?

Tommy Mire

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jared Verse on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jared Verse on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
"Hi. My name is Jared Verse, and this is MTV Cribs," Los Angeles Rams and Florida State fans may hear one day if former FSU star defensive lineman has his way.

Dreams and dedication are what took Verse from being an unranked recruit to the top defensive rookie in the NFL this past season with the LA Rams. Now, the All-American can add another accolade under his belt after he earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY) on February 6.

Verse is not known to be quiet. I'm sure you can ask any of his past and present teammates how loud and "inspiring" he can be. But even the 6'4'', 250 defensive end out of Dayton, OH seemed lost for words when he received his award on stage.

When he opened up his DROY gift box afterward, he laughed and asked if he could take the award honoring his 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 11 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hit season home.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is pursued by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse.
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pursued by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I get to take this home?" Verse said. "I didn't even know you could make that."

"I'm gonna get on MTV Cribs one day, they're going to walk by and this is just going to be on repeat," Verse commented on his 2024 highlight reel playing inside the box.

The next surprise was a necklace encrusted with diamonds, spelling out his award. "This is hard... Y’all did ya'll one with this one!" Verse said while shaking his head.

Verse ranked fourth among all rushers in quarterback pressures with 76. According to Next Gen Stats, he was one of only eight non-linebackers to record 40 or more run stops in 2024. He was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the LA Rams with the Rams with the 19th overall pick.

Both Verse and former FSU star Braden Fiske were finalists for the award, with Fiske leading all rookies in sacks (8.5). It’s safe to say that LA’s defensive front will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros