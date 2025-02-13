A look at Florida State's team awards for the 2024 season
Florida State released its final notes for the 2024 season a few weeks ago. The details included which Seminoles earned team awards following a campaign that didn't unfold how anyone expected.
Here's a full list of the Seminoles who were honored for their performances and a breakdown of the awards.
READ MORE: Former FSU Heisman-winning QB projected to sign with New York Giants in NFL free agency
It's worth noting that the team didn't announce an offensive most improved player, defensive most improved player, offensive scout team player of the year, defensive scout team player of the year, special teams scout player of the year, offensive MVP, or defensive MVP like they did last year.
Crenshaw Award (Presented by the Tallahassee QB Club to the offensive player with the most heart): Running Back Lawrance Toafili
Toafili played his fifth and final season with the Seminoles in 2024, rushing 109 times for 456 yards with three touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 215 yards.
Monk Bonasorte Award (Presented by the Tallahassee QB Club to the defensive player with the most heart): Cornerback Kevin Knowles II
Knowles II concluded his college career this past season, totaling a career-best 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass deflections.
Don Powell Award (Presented by the Orlando Seminole Club to the Unsung Heroes): Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and Punter Alex Mastromanno
Fitzgerald and Mastromanno were both named All-Americans for their final seasons at Florida State. They are arguably the best pair of specialists to ever suit up for the Seminoles at the same time.
Bill McGrotha Award (Presented by the Tallahassee QB Club to the top Humanitarians): Linebacker Justin Cryer, Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, Tight End Jackson West, Offensive Lineman Andre' Otto, Offensive Lineman Maurice Smith, and Offensive Lineman Darius Washington
The Seminoles have made community service and giving back a major part of their program. Former offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons helped lead the charge with his efforts through Big Man Big Heart over the years. That legacy has continued with linebacker Justin Cryer, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, tight end Jackson West, offensive lineman Andre' Otto, offensive lineman Maurice Smith, and offensive lineman Darius Washington being honored this season.
Devaughn Darling Award (Presented to the defensive freshmen of the year): Cornerback Edwin Joseph, Safety KJ Kirkland, and Tight End Landen Thomas
Joseph appeared in all 12 games, totaling 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, and one blocked field goal.
Kirkland appeared in 12 games and made nine starts at safety. He recorded 46 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups.
Thomas was included despite playing on offense. He caught 14 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Thomas started the final seven games of the year.
Offensive Newcomers of the Year: Wide Receiver Malik Benson and Offensive Lineman Jacob Rizy
Benson and Rizy both joined Florida State out of the transfer portal. Benson has since departed for Oregon.
Rizy is back with the Seminoles in 2025 after appearing in 11 games and starting the final five contests of the year at three different positions.
Defensive Newcomers of the Year: Defensive End Marvin Jones Jr. and Defensive end Sione Lolohea
Jones Jr. transferred to Oklahoma following one season at Florida State while Lolohea exhausted his eligibility last fall.
Special Teams Newcomer of the Year: Long Snapper Mason Arnold, Cornerback Earl Little Jr., and Running Back Samuel Singleton Jr.
Arnold served as the longsnapper for all 12 games, replacing All-American James Rosenberry Jr. He was part of a special teams unit that saw Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno earn All-American honors.
Little Jr. totaled 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack in 12 games. He switched from cornerback to safety during the middle of the season.
Singleton Jr. was the FWAA Freshman All-American Kick-Returner after returning a kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown in the loss to Duke. He also rushed 21 times for 99 yards and caught three passes for three yards.
Bobby Bowden Leadership Award: Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Byers, Defensive Tackle Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson, Offensive Lineman Maurice Smith, and Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas
Jackson is the lone recipient of the award who is returning to Florida State in 2025.
After being ineligible to play in 2023, he totaled a career-high 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection last fall. Jackson was named an All-ACC honorable mention.
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry