LA Rams Defensive End Jared Verse Named 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
The Los Angeles Rams hit paydirt when they selected former Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He became the second Rams player to win the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Defensive Rookie of the Year award, joining future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who won it in 2014.
Verse was selected 19th overall by the Rams and led all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77), and quarterback hurries (56). He also finished second among rookies in tackles for loss (11) and ranked fifth in sacks (4.5).
On Thursday night at the NFL Honors, he was named the 2024 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year, adding another achievement to his résumé.
Verse's story is an interesting one. The Dayton, Ohio native was an overlooked prospect coming out of high school starting at the FCS level playing for Albany. He turned himself into one of the top transfer products in the NCAA Transfer Portal and became a fan favorite during his time in Tallahassee, Florida. He had back-to-back nine-sack seasons and a total of 89 tackles, 30 for a loss, 18 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske, who was also Verse's teammate at Florida State, was named one of the five finalists for the award and joined Verse on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Fiske led all rookies in sacks with 8.5 in 2024.
