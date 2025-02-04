LA Rams drop hilarious video featuring Jared Verse, Braden Fiske leading up to NFL Honors

Nole Gameday

The 2025 NFL Honors are scheduled to be unveiled on Thursday night and two former Florida State stars are in the running for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. From teammates in Tallahassee to the West Coast, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske have continued to light the football world on fire.

Verse and Fiske are two of five finalists alongside Philadephia Eagles' cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Chop Robinson. Verse remains the favorite to take home the hardware.

Ahead of the festivities, the Rams dropped a hilarious video featuring Verse and Fiske taking their competition for the award to the next level. It all starts out with a quiet breakfast before quickly turning into a contest to best each other.

By the end of the clip, the two go from facing off in basketball and golf to showing off their wits on the whiteboard.

Jared Verse and Braden Fiske
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) recovers a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The funniest part, by far, is Fiske exclaiming 'why is Verse so damn loud?' while he's laying on the ground trimming grass to the perfect length with a pair of scissors.

Check it out below.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

