LA Rams drop hilarious video featuring Jared Verse, Braden Fiske leading up to NFL Honors
The 2025 NFL Honors are scheduled to be unveiled on Thursday night and two former Florida State stars are in the running for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. From teammates in Tallahassee to the West Coast, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske have continued to light the football world on fire.
Verse and Fiske are two of five finalists alongside Philadephia Eagles' cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Chop Robinson. Verse remains the favorite to take home the hardware.
Ahead of the festivities, the Rams dropped a hilarious video featuring Verse and Fiske taking their competition for the award to the next level. It all starts out with a quiet breakfast before quickly turning into a contest to best each other.
By the end of the clip, the two go from facing off in basketball and golf to showing off their wits on the whiteboard.
The funniest part, by far, is Fiske exclaiming 'why is Verse so damn loud?' while he's laying on the ground trimming grass to the perfect length with a pair of scissors.
Check it out below.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
