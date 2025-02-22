LA Rams star Jared Verse tosses first pitch at FSU Baseball game
Baseball season has officially arrived and Florida State has gotten off to a fast start, sitting at 5-0 while dominating the early competition. The Seminoles went off on Friday night in the series opener against Penn, run-ruling the Quakers with a 24-2 victory in just seven innings.
FSU led 17-0 after four innings before racking up seven more runs in the sixth. The outing marked the most runs in a single game for the Seminoles since a 24-4 victory against UConn in the NCAA Super Regional last season.
It's possible that head coach Link Jarrett and his squad were motivated by the presence of a rising NFL star. Prior to the contest, former FSU standout and LA Rams Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jared Verse, threw out the first pitch.
The moment was one of redemption for Verse as he tossed the ball right down the middle. He had a similar opportunity last year that went into the dirt but Verse claimed he understood the process now while walking up to the mound.
Verse has been making his way around Tallahassee over the last few days. He was honored alongside Peter Warrick, Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, and Amari Gainer during FSU Basketball's win over Miami on Wednesday night. Verse also popped by the Moore Athletic Center to meet with some of the coaches who helped develop him into an All-American and first-round draft pick.
Earlier this month, Verse was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year following a campaign where he totaled 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. He elevated his play in the postseason as the Rams made it to the Divisional Round.
Despite falling to the Eagles, Verse recorded four tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks, proving why he and Braden Fiske should have a bright future on the West Coast.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
