LA Rams star Jared Verse tosses first pitch at FSU Baseball game

Baseball season has officially arrived and Florida State has gotten off to a fast start, sitting at 5-0 while dominating the early competition. The Seminoles went off on Friday night in the series opener against Penn, run-ruling the Quakers with a 24-2 victory in just seven innings.

FSU led 17-0 after four innings before racking up seven more runs in the sixth. The outing marked the most runs in a single game for the Seminoles since a 24-4 victory against UConn in the NCAA Super Regional last season.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's possible that head coach Link Jarrett and his squad were motivated by the presence of a rising NFL star. Prior to the contest, former FSU standout and LA Rams Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jared Verse, threw out the first pitch.

The moment was one of redemption for Verse as he tossed the ball right down the middle. He had a similar opportunity last year that went into the dirt but Verse claimed he understood the process now while walking up to the mound.

Verse has been making his way around Tallahassee over the last few days. He was honored alongside Peter Warrick, Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, and Amari Gainer during FSU Basketball's win over Miami on Wednesday night. Verse also popped by the Moore Athletic Center to meet with some of the coaches who helped develop him into an All-American and first-round draft pick.

Earlier this month, Verse was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year following a campaign where he totaled 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. He elevated his play in the postseason as the Rams made it to the Divisional Round.

Despite falling to the Eagles, Verse recorded four tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks, proving why he and Braden Fiske should have a bright future on the West Coast.

