Chicago Bears cut former FSU Football standout to save cap space
The NFL offseason is firmly upon us at this point with no football on the calendar for the foreseeable future. Teams are beginning to look ahead to free agency and the 2025 draft which are both quickly approaching.
On Friday, the Chicago Bears announced they were cutting two players, including former Florida State standout DeMarcus Walkers. The move opens up more than $10 million in cap space for the franchise which is in need of a makeover after missing the playoffs for the 13th time in the past 15 seasons.
Walker started all 17 games for the Bears last season, totaling a career-high 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback hits. He had a season-best eight tackles in an 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on October 27.
The 30-year-old was under contract through 2025 and now he's instead headed for the open market. It remains to be seen where he fits into the list of free agents but Walker should earn interest from teams as a veteran contributor on the defensive line.
Walker was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft following a productive career at Florida State. He's also had tenures with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, along with the Bears.
During his time at the professional level, Walker has appeared in 100 games, making 42 starts, and totaled 191 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
Walker spent four years at Florida State and was a member of the team that won the final BCS National Championship in 2014. He developed into a starter the following season but really hit his groove in 2015-16. Walker recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons to conclude his time with the Seminoles, including 68 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick in 2016.
The Jacksonville native earned consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC along with the conference's Defensive Player of the Year for his performance as a senior. The Seminoles went 8-0 against Miami and Florida while he was wearing garnet and gold. Walker still ranks third in FSU history in career sacks (28.5) and tackles for loss (45).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
