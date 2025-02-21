Nole Gameday

Chicago Bears cut former FSU Football standout to save cap space

The former Seminole had a career year in 2024.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The NFL offseason is firmly upon us at this point with no football on the calendar for the foreseeable future. Teams are beginning to look ahead to free agency and the 2025 draft which are both quickly approaching.

On Friday, the Chicago Bears announced they were cutting two players, including former Florida State standout DeMarcus Walkers. The move opens up more than $10 million in cap space for the franchise which is in need of a makeover after missing the playoffs for the 13th time in the past 15 seasons.

Walker started all 17 games for the Bears last season, totaling a career-high 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback hits. He had a season-best eight tackles in an 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on October 27.

The 30-year-old was under contract through 2025 and now he's instead headed for the open market. It remains to be seen where he fits into the list of free agents but Walker should earn interest from teams as a veteran contributor on the defensive line.

DeMarcus Walker
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) smiles during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Walker was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft following a productive career at Florida State. He's also had tenures with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, along with the Bears.

During his time at the professional level, Walker has appeared in 100 games, making 42 starts, and totaled 191 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

Walker spent four years at Florida State and was a member of the team that won the final BCS National Championship in 2014. He developed into a starter the following season but really hit his groove in 2015-16. Walker recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons to conclude his time with the Seminoles, including 68 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick in 2016.

DeMarcus Walker
Nov 26, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois (12), defensive end Demarcus Walker (44), and running back Dalvin Cook (4) celebrate after the Seminoles beat the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville native earned consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC along with the conference's Defensive Player of the Year for his performance as a senior. The Seminoles went 8-0 against Miami and Florida while he was wearing garnet and gold. Walker still ranks third in FSU history in career sacks (28.5) and tackles for loss (45).

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

